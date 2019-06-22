SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — Thousands of Mainers are swatting, scratching, spraying and even staying indoors -- all because of a severe season for mosquitoes.

The buzzing blood-suckers are swarming people in backyards and neighborhoods and bothering them at work sites, clouds of them trying to devour people when they want to enjoy the June outdoors.

Insect expert Jim Dill of the University’s Cooperative Extension says its all because of the wet spring we’ve had. Dill says mosquitoes love the standing water, so getting rid of that water is a critical step when possible.

"In and around the home," he says, "Empty all the standing water you can. A plugged up gutter, five-gallon buckets used in gardening -- make sure you empty those."

Standing water, he says, is a breeding place for the irritating insects.

"Bird baths interestingly are a good breeding place, so I recommend emptying those once per week."

Dill says bug sprays can help combat the mosquitoes outside, and even citronella candles can work close to where you are. If you have to work outside, he suggests wearing a mosquito net plus a spray.

The real solution to mosquitos is to get rid of standing water, which may only happen when summer dries things up.