Portland International Jetport now home to COVID-19 vaccination clinic

No appointments are required, and drop-in vaccinations are welcome.

PORTLAND, Maine — Those looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Maine can add the Portland International Jetport to their list of options.

The clinic, which is open seven days a week from noon to 8 p.m., is in partnership with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (Maine DHHS). It will provide a free Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone age 18 and older looking to get vaccinated, including travelers and residents, according to a release from Maine DHHS.

“This partnership offers more safe, effective, and free COVID-19 vaccinations to Maine people and anyone flying into or out of the state. Adding this clinic, with vaccinations available regardless of residency, is another way to ensure that Maine is one of the safest places to be this summer,” Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said in a release Tuesday. “We’re pleased to partner with the Portland International Jetport to offer this clinic that offers more options for vaccination for the Greater Portland community.”

According to Maine DHHS, parking will be validated for up to 45 minutes to allow those coming to the jetport solely for vaccination to enjoy free parking.

The jetport is also accessible through the Greater Portland Transit District METRO. City bus route #5 travels to and from the Portland Jetport into downtown Portland with connections to other METRO routes, Amtrak, South Portland Bus and ZOOM (with connections to Biddeford, Saco and Old Orchard Beach), according to Maine DHHS.

"The State of Maine has been a great partner throughout the COVID-19 pandemic" Portland International Jetport Director Paul Bradbury said. "We had over 35,000 individuals take advantage of our testing site at the airport from November 2020 through May 2021, and we are now excited to be able to provide single-shot vaccines to travelers and community members."

"Many customers have called us inquiring about vaccines for international travel as many countries have COVID vaccine requirements for tourism, so we are excited we can provide an opportunity for travelers to get vaccinated before they travel," Zach Briggs, the jetport's customer experience manager, said.

As of Monday, July 12, the Maine CDC reports that 1,548,733 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the state. 67.28% of Maine's total population is fully vaccinated as of July 12.