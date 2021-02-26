Everything you need to know about COVID-19 and the vaccine rollout in Maine

Maine adopted an age-based approach to the COVID-19 vaccine strategy; Mainers aged 60 and older are now eligible starting March 3

Friday, February 26, 2021.

As Maine continues its fight against the coronavirus , vaccine rollout is among the top priorities for health officials and Maine Gov. Janet Mills .

The Maine CDC has launched a vaccine dashboard that updates at 10 a.m. daily to include data from the previous day.

Current Maine Vaccination Phase: 1a, 1b (Updated Friday, February 26, 2021) If you are over 70, you are eligible to be vaccinated now.

Of the 44,295 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 34,952 were confirmed by tests and 9,343 are probable.

The Maine CDC did not report any additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 701.

Cumulatively in Maine, 328,357 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 217,667 have been first doses, and 110,690 have been second/final doses.

The administration says Mills hopes that by providing dedicated opportunities for vaccination for teachers within their age categorizations, Maine can further protect school staff and provide more consistency for schools in terms of staffing moving forward.

As part of the vaccination plan update, Mills has also directed Maine DHHS to provide in the coming weeks vaccination opportunities dedicated to pre-K-12 school staff who are eligible for vaccination within the age categorizations. This planning is underway to ensure a streamlined opportunity for the education workforce, and school staff can expect to receive information from the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services on when and where these opportunities will be provided.

Mills explained the decision to move to an age-based strategy was decided in consultation with the Maine CDC and Maine DHHS, and it "reflects recent scientific data indicating that age is among the strongest predictors of whether an individual is likely to get seriously ill and die from COVID-19, even more so than risk factors such as underlying medical conditions," the governor's office said in a release.

The planned schedule, which Mills said is subject to change depending on fluctuations in vaccine supply including an acceleration if supply increases, is as follows:

On Friday, February 26, Gov. Janet Mills announced Maine's switch to an age-based COVID-19 vaccine strategy. The Mills administration said in a release that this approach maintains Mills’ strategy to distribute and administer vaccines in order to protect the most vulnerable—those most at risk of dying from COVID-19.

The Maine CDC notes that because Maine’s supply of vaccines is limited, appointments may not be immediately available and will be scheduled on a rolling basis.

Hospital systems like MaineHealth have a phone number you can call or text. Other hospitals have e-mail addressses or dedicated vaccine sign-up websites.

The Maine CDC has announced a list of COVID-19 vaccination sites across Maine. If you are age 70 or older, you may hear directly from your health-care provider about getting a vaccine, or you may contact one of the locations for an appointment. All sites require an appointment.

Vaccine appointments are also available at 24 participating Walmart and Sam's Clubs stores in Maine.

The Maine CDC recommends going through your primary care doctor or health care provider to arrange to get the vaccine. Some local independent and retail pharmacies are working with the Maine CDC to distribute the vaccine.

All COVID-19 vaccination sites in Maine require an appointment. You can only request an appointment when your age group is eligible.

Chapter five : Vaccine basics

The answers to these questions have been derived from the U.S. CDC, Maine CDC, and various health experts.

What is the vaccine?

Two COVID-19 vaccines, one by Pfizer and one by Moderna, have received emergency-use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are currently in distribution across the U.S. Several others are in development.

Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine, which U.S. regulators say offers strong protection against severe COVID-19, is awaiting emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA.

Can the vaccine make me sick with COVID-19?

No. Neither vaccine in distribution contains the live virus that causes COVID-19.

So, how do they work?

The vaccines teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Sometimes this process can cause symptoms such as fever. These symptoms are normal and are a sign that the body is building protection against the virus that causes COVID-19.

Are there any side effects?

Common side effects include soreness or swelling at the injection site, fever, chills, tiredness, and/or a headache in the days following vaccination. Occasionally, there are more serious reactions or "adverse reactions" to the vaccine. Federal authorities are tracking those reactions through an online database.

How many doses do I need?

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines each call for two doses. An interval of 21 to 28 days between doses is recommended, but the World Health Organization has said that the interval can be extended up to six weeks amid vaccine supply constraints.

Can I get the vaccine for free if I don't have insurance?

How much does the vaccine cost?

The COVID-19 vaccine will be provided by the federal government at no cost to enrolled COVID-19 vaccination providers. Administration fees may vary.

Should I get vaccinated if I’ve already had the virus?

Yes. Regardless of the previous infection, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people should be vaccinated when it's their turn. If you’ve been infected in the last three months, the CDC says it's OK to delay vaccination if you want to let others go first while supplies are limited.

Will vaccines be effective against COVID-19 variants?

Scientists believe current vaccines will still be effective against the variants, but they are working to confirm that. British officials reiterated that there is no data suggesting the new variant hurts the effectiveness of the available vaccines. Vaccines induce broad immune system responses besides just prompting the immune system to make antibodies to the virus, so they are expected to still work, several scientists said.

After I get the vaccine, do I have to keep wearing a mask?

Yes. While experts learn more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide under real-life conditions, it is important that everyone continue using all tools available to help stop the pandemic, like covering your mouth and nose with a mask, washing hands often, and staying at least six feet away from others.