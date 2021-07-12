Reports: FDA to attach warning to Johnson & Johnson vaccine for rare autoimmune disorder

Reports say there have been just about 100 reports of Guillain-Barré cases out of more than 12.8 million administered doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration is said to be preparing to attach a new warning for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after very rare "suspected" cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome have surfaced for some after vaccination.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, only about 100 "preliminary reports" of Guillain-Barré have been reported as of Monday, out of some 12.8 million people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC said that no cases of GBS had been reported following injections of COVID-19 vaccinations which use mRNA technology, such as Pfizer or Moderna.

Guillain-Barré is a rare disorder in which a person's immune system attacks their nerves, according to the Mayo Clinic. The first symptoms usually involve weakness and tingling in one's extremities.

As the New York Times highlighted, those "roughly 100" cases are considered "suspected cases," which have mostly been reported about two weeks after vaccination, and mostly in men, many of whom were 50 or older. The vast majority of people who have Guillain-Barré eventually experience a full recovery, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Sources told The Washington Post the agency plans to stress the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine's benefits still outweighs the risk of developing Guillain-Barré.

The CDC said that people who have previously had Guillain-Barré may receive a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the health agency, one case of Guillain-Barré was reported during Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials.

One case of Guillain-Barré was also reported among those who received the placebo as well, during clinical trials.