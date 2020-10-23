UMaine System reports 8 active COVID-19 cases

There are four cases at UMA, three cases at UMF, and one case at UMaine in Orono.

ORONO, Maine — As of Friday, the University of Maine System (UMS) is reporting eight known and active cases of COVID-19 among its 30,000 students, faculty, and staff.

University of Maine at Augusta: Four cases

University of Maine (Orono): One case

University of Maine Farmington: Three cases

There are currently no other known cases at the other University of Maine System universities, which include UMaine at Fort Kent, UMaine at Presque Isle, University of Southern Maine, and the UMaine School of Law.

Since the start of the fall semester, UMS has conducted 23,135 tests and to date, there have been 25 positive results.