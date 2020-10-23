Entire dorm at UNE under quarantine

Featherman Hall on the Biddeford campus is under lockdown after three students tested positive for COVID-19.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — An entire dorm at the University of New England is under quarantine.

Residents of Featherman Hall on the Biddeford campus are locked down until at least Tuesday after three students from that dorm tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Paul Berkner, Director of Student Health Services, all three students appear to have contracted the virus at a single event off-campus.

The students have opted to go into isolation or go home.

Through contract tracing close contacts were identified, tested, and relocated to alternative housing.

Everyone who lives in Featherman Hall must stay inside the building. Classes for those students will be remote and food will be delivered to them.

Classes that were held in the building are being moved to another location.