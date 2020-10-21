Real-time Maine coronavirus updates: Friday, October 23

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Friday, October 23, 2020

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

Maine CDC did not report any additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll remains at 146.

Of the 6,095 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 5,442 are confirmed by test and 653 are probable.

473 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

5,307 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

Maine CDC did not report any additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll remains at 146.

Of the 6,064 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 5,411 are confirmed by test and 653 are probable.

473 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

5,269 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

The U.S. CDC previously defined a close contact as someone who spent at least 15 consecutive minutes within six feet of a person who tested positive for COVID-19. However, updated guidance defines a close contact as someone who spent at least 15 cumulative minutes within six feet of a person who tested positive.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirah Shah said this change does not affect Maine CDC's approach because Maine CDC has recognized the possibility of this type of cumulative transmission since this summer.

Dr. Shah also reiterated the importance of wearing masks.

"What we know now from dozens of studies is that masks are not only safe for the person who's wearing them but they do an exceptionally good job of reducing the likelihood that you will transmit COVID to somebody," Dr. Shah said. "And they also are starting to show benefit in reducing the likelihood that you'll get COVID from somebody. So it's not just about protecting you but it also is something that you can do to protect others."

Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said persistent and potentially harmful non-compliance with the state mask mandate is considered a class E crime.

Outbreak Update

There are now 49 cases linked to an outbreak at the Brooks Pentecostal Church in Waldo County. Dr. Shah said he expects that number to increase in the coming days.

Three of the 49 people have been hospitalized.

A person associated with Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast, which was linked to the church outbreak, had been considered a probable case. However, Dr. Shah said that person has since tested negative and the school is no longer considered to be linked to the church outbreak.

Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport, Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast, and the Seaport Community Health Center are all offering expanded COVID-19 testing.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21

Maine CDC did not report any additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll remains at 146.

Of the 6,027 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 5,381 are confirmed by test and 646 are probable.

470 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

5,244 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

RESOURCES

Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is holding coronavirus briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine