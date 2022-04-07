U.S. Sen. Susan Collins tests positive for COVID

The senator tested positive late on Thursday afternoon, officials say.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, tested positive for COVID late on Thursday afternoon, officials say.

"Sen. Collins has tested positive for COVID and is currently experiencing mild symptoms," the release stated. "The senator will isolate and work remotely in accordance with CDC guidelines."

U.S. Sen. Angus King announced in August 2021 that he had COVID-19, and later said it was "like the worst head cold you've ever had times two."

Congressman Jared Golden, D-Maine, announced in March that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

