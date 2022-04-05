Sen. Collins claps back at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for calling GOP senators 'pro-pedophile'

Maine's senior senator told reporters on Tuesday that Greene's comments were 'ludicrous.'

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is responding to comments made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, calling her and two other Republican senators "pro-pedophile."

Greene tweeted the allegations on Monday targeting Collins, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Sen. Lisa Murkoski, R-Alaska, for supporting Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

"She obviously can say whatever she wishes," Collins told reporters on Tuesday. "But that's clearly ludicrous and, sadly, typical of what I expect from her."

Throughout the confirmation process, Republicans have attacked Jackson over her record on child pornography cases, claiming she showed leniency.

Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile.



They just voted for #KBJ. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 5, 2022

Collins was the first GOP senator to throw her support behind Jackson last week.



"After reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's extensive record, watching much of her hearing testimony, and meeting with her twice in person, I have concluded that she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court," Collins said in a statement on Wednesday.

She also said the entire confirmation has become too partisan, appearing to hint at how her colleagues questioned Jackson.



Throughout the hearings, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, aggressively questioned Jackson and even claimed she would be the "furthest left" justice in history.

"No matter where you fall on the ideological spectrum, anyone who has watched several of the last Supreme Court confirmation hearings would reach the conclusion that the process is broken," Collins said.

A final confirmation vote for Jackson is expected by Friday. If confirmed, she will be the first female Black justice to serve on the nation's highest court.

