Golden tests positive for COVID-19

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Congressman Jared Golden confirmed Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering at home in Maine.
Golden said in a tweet that he was experiencing mild symptoms and would stay at home for the week, voting by proxy according to House rules.
A representative for Golden told NEWS CENTER Maine on Tuesday that the congressman is vaccinated and boosted.
In August, Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, announced he had tested positive for the virus.
King said he experienced symptoms including fever but said he would have been far sicker had he not been vaccinated.