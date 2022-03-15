Golden tests positive for COVID-19

Congressman Jared Golden confirmed Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering at home in Maine.

Golden said in a tweet that he was experiencing mild symptoms and would stay at home for the week, voting by proxy according to House rules.

This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time. I have mild symptoms and will remain in Maine this week. While I am home, I will vote by proxy according to House rules. — Congressman Jared Golden (@RepGolden) March 15, 2022

A representative for Golden told NEWS CENTER Maine on Tuesday that the congressman is vaccinated and boosted.

In August, Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, announced he had tested positive for the virus.