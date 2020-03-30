SACO, Maine — Editor's note: You are hearing the term 'flattening the curve' as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

On March 28, Seal Rock at Atlantic Heights learned of its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Dr. Ari Berman, MD and Medical Director at Seal Rock in Saco, reported that this person is recovering with a good prognosis. At this time, the workforce is healthy and it appears not to have been spread.

Upon identifying mild but suspicious symptoms, the Medical Director ordered the COVID-19 test 10 days ago and at that time, the patient was immediately placed on full infectious disease protocols including quarantine.

Since then, members of the clinical team have been in active communications with the MeCDC and Medical Director, Dr. Ari Berman, our CNA's and nurses are following their guidance.

