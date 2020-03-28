CONCORD, New Hampshire — Editor's note: You are starting to hear the term 'flattening the curve' as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

A second New Hampshire resident has died from COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus, according to release from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

A 60-yr-old man from Hillsborough died from COVID-19 related issues, but the release said the man had many underlying health issues.

The release detailed a total of 187 COVID-19 cases across the state, including 29 new positive tests as of Friday.

New Hampshire provided some demographic information on those suffering from COVID-19:

10 adult males and 19 adult females

Rockingham (8)

Merrimack (4)

Strafford (4)

Grafton (3)

Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Belknap (1), and Carroll (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (3) and Nashua (2)

Sixteen of the new cases have no identified risk factors.

Like Maine, New Hampshire officials say they have seen a rise in community-based transmission. The release says the community transmission has been seen in most NH counties.

Social Distancing Video

Of the 187 positive cases in New Hampshire, 30 patients have been hospitalized. That is a hospitalization rate of 16%

Maine is in a very similar situation.

As of Friday, there are 168 confirmed cases in 11 of Maine's 16 counties:

16 are healthcare workers

22 people are hospitalized

49% are male

51% are female

The average age is 55, but it ranges from younger than 10 years old to older than 90 years old

Maine community transmission has now been identified in not just Cumberland County, but in York County as well. Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control, said the standard for labeling community transmission in Maine is the county must have at least 10 cases, 25 percent of which do not have a known link to another case of confirmed COVID-19, either through travel or through direct interaction.

Maine recorded the first COVID-19 related death Friday.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

