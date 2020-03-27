MAINE, Maine — Maine's first responders and essential workers are working tirelessly through the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

NEWS CENTER Maine wants to show our appreciation for those on the front lines, and the Mainers who are stepping up to support other Mainers through this difficult time. 

11-year-old Jillian Hudson of 'Quarantine Karaoke' sings Andra Day's 'Rise Up.' 

Continue to share your hero photos with us on social media or by emailing them to desk@newscentermaine.com.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus
Adrine Godfrey Hudson
Quarantine Karaoke has 353,641 members. Welcome to QUARANTINE KARAOKE!! 🎤 Created by: Joseph Meyers You are encouraged to post videos of yourself...
Facebook

RELATED: Show us your coronavirus heroes

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: FACTS NOT FEAR blog: Maine CDC announces first death from COVID-19; 168 confirmed cases in the state

RELATED: Corona Karaoke: The internet's ode to COVID-19

RELATED: Old Orchard Beach father-daughter duo turn to 'Amazing Grace' during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Gov. Mills, Commissioner Camuso extend boating registration renewal period

RELATED: Mills extends Maine tax deadline to July 15 due to COVID-19

RELATED: Maine abuse survivors at greater risk during coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: How ‘stay-at-home’ orders and gathering bans due to coronavirus are being enforced in Maine

RELATED: Coronavirus closures: Daycares in Maryland to close by Friday night

RELATED: Pen Bay Hospital handles first case of coronavirus, COVID-19

RELATED: Mainer living in Italy urges others to take COVID-19 seriously

RELATED: Trump signs $2.2T stimulus after swift congressional votes

RELATED: Maine funeral home offering virtual services amid coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Hannaford sees 50% increase in sales amid COVID-19 outbreak, takes new steps to protect customers and workers

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist

Social Distancing Video