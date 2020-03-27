MAINE, Maine — Maine's first responders and essential workers are working tirelessly through the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

NEWS CENTER Maine wants to show our appreciation for those on the front lines, and the Mainers who are stepping up to support other Mainers through this difficult time.

11-year-old Jillian Hudson of 'Quarantine Karaoke' sings Andra Day's 'Rise Up.'

Adrine Godfrey Hudson Quarantine Karaoke has 353,641 members. Welcome to QUARANTINE KARAOKE!! 🎤 Created by: Joseph Meyers You are encouraged to post videos of yourself...

