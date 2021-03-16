7 residents, staff member at Maine State Prison test positive for COVID-19

WARREN, Maine — Seven residents and one staff member at the Maine State Prison in Warren have tested positive for COVID-19, the Maine Department of Corrections (MODC) announced Tuesday.
All of the residents live in the same housing unit, according to Anna Black, the department's director of governmental affairs.
Black said the residents and staff member, who tested positive via rapid antigen tests, are awaiting confirmation through PCR testing. If confirmed through PCR testing, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will investigate as an outbreak, Black said.
Per standard protocol, MDOC, in consultation with the Maine CDC, has started testing residents and employees working in and around the unit, which will continue throughout the week, according to Black. Additionally, MDOC, in consultation with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, will begin next week the vaccination process for residents age 60 and older who are currently eligible for vaccination under Maine's age-based plan.
Currently there are no cases of COVID-19 at any other MDOC facility, according to Black.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Black said MDOC has reported a total of 164 cases of COVID-19 among residents, including those reported today, with the majority occurring at Maine Correctional Center in Windham. Of this total, the Maine State Prison has reported a total of 10 residents and 10 staff with COVID-19, including those reported today, according to Black.
Black says MODC will continue to follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols to prevent and mitigate the spread of the virus, including continued use of N95s among staff, entrance and screening protocols of staff upon arrival for shift, requiring the use of cloth face coverings among residents, physical distancing whenever possible, and enhanced cleaning practices. Additionally, residents throughout the facility are monitored for symptoms, Black said.