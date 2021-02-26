Maine adopts age-based COVID-19 vaccine strategy, those age 60+ eligible starting next week

Beginning next Wednesday, March 3 Maine will expand eligibility for the vaccine to those 60 years and older, Gov. Mills announced Friday

AUGUSTA, Maine — In a press conference on Friday, Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced the state is adopting an age-based strategy for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, and announced Maine residents age 60 and older will be eligible starting next Wednesday, March 3.

Maine has been in Phase 1b of its original phased vaccination plan, which deemed those age 70 and older eligible for the vaccine. Since the vaccination process began in December, 328,357 total doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 110,690 of those being second and final doses.

In the press conference on Friday, Mills said around 60 percent of Mainers age 70 and older have received their first dose of the vaccine, which she said is an achievement thanks to the hard work of the Maine CDC, Department of Health and Human Services, as well as health organizations across the state.

Mills explained the decision to move to an age-based strategy was decided in consultation with the Maine CDC and Maine DHHS, and it "reflects recent scientific data indicating that age is among the strongest predictors of whether an individual is likely to get seriously ill and die from COVID-19, even more so than risk factors such as underlying medical conditions," the governor's office said in a release.

The planned schedule, which Mills said is subject to change depending on fluctuations in vaccine supply including an acceleration if supply increases, is as follows:

March 3: Eligibility expands to residents age 60 and older

April: Eligibility expands to age 50 and older

May: Eligibility expands to age 40 and older

June: Eligibility expands to age 30 and older

July and beyond: Ages 29 and under, including children pending authorization of a vaccine for them

“Throughout the pandemic, my fundamental goal has been to save lives and protect our most vulnerable people. A review of recent data by the Maine CDC indicates that age is a significant predictor of whether someone will become seriously sick or is more likely to die if they contract COVID-19,” Mills said in a statement. “Taking that into consideration, along with the clarity, predictability, and relative ease of implementation, I believe this approach is the best option to save lives and ensure the vaccine can be administered to as many people as quickly and as efficiently as possible. We are undertaking the largest mass vaccination effort in history, and I am grateful to Maine people for their understanding and patience as we make adjustments to reflect the latest science and get shots into arms as quickly as we can.”

“Efficiency, equity, and science continue to guide our vaccination strategy,” Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said in a statement. “The research that has been published in recent months consistently and strongly shows that age matters when it comes to COVID-19 risk. As we work toward vaccinating all Mainers, from oldest to youngest, it remains critical that Maine people continue to wear face masks in public, stay at least 6 feet apart, and avoid non-essential gatherings with people who don’t live with them.”

