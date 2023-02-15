School Based Health Center in Bangor sees need for mental health services

The clinic has been open one year, and Penobscot Community Health Care says mental health counseling is the most used service by students and staff.

BANGOR, Maine — Its been exactly one year since Penobscot Community Health Care (PCHC) opened a School Based Health Clinic (SBHC) at Bangor High School. Donna Neste, executive divisions director for PCHC, said its been widely utilized by students and staff.

Health clinics like the one at Bangor High School can be found in schools throughout the state. This is the third clinic PCHC has opened in Penobscot County, in addition to Brewer High School and Brewer Community School.

Staff at the clinic in Bangor can treat conditions like strep throat, asthma, rashes, and even acne. It can also provide vaccinations and annual wellness exams.

Neste said mental health counseling has been the most used service the clinic offers.

Last year, there were more than 200 primary care appointments made, and that number nearly tripled in mental health visits.

Neste attributes the success of the clinic to its ease of access for students.

"So many families are impacted by working parents and limited transportation options, also just the desire to maintain as much of the learning environment as possible ... So having the resources here where the students can access them without needing to leave school or to get a ride I think is really important," Neste said.

Neste said last month there were more than 120 mental health counselor visits, showing the growing need for this type of support.