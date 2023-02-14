Bangor man gives back on Valentine's Day by sponsoring pet adoptions

This is James Spear and his dog Hailley's second year surprising folks at the Bangor Humane Society.

BANGOR, Maine — For a second year, one Bangor man surprised folks at the Bangor Humane Society with sponsored adoptions on Valentine's Day.

James Spear alongside his dog Hailley spent the day hanging out with adopters as they tried to find a friend to take home with them.

This marks the second year the pair is running "Hailley's Heroes" as a way to celebrate the golden retriever's birthday as well as give back to their community.

"Hailley came up to me and she said, 'Hey we got to give back,' and I said, 'What are we going to do?'" Spear said. "So the more that we can help the dogs, the people, and everyone, the better, and that's all we want to do."

The pair raised money and purchased pet food, toys, and more to bring for anyone to grab if needed at the event.

Today, multiple adopters got the surprise news at the end of signing their adoption papers.

Laura Box of Waterville said she was at first taken aback when the humane society workers refused to take her credit card.

"I tried to hand her my credit card and she said it was covered, and I was like 'No way!'" Box said.

Judith Fox of Bangor came into the humane society to find a friend for her 80th birthday, taking home a small dog she's named Moses.

"How blessed I am today. I said thank you Lord, thank you Bangor Humane Society," Fox said.