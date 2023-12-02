Bangor considers ordinance to protect renters from rent hikes, fees

The Bangor City Council will meet Monday to discuss a proposal to help renters avoid unfair rent hikes, fees, and discrimination during the housing crisis.

BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor is considering a proposal to protect tenants and prospective tenants from unfair practices during the current housing crisis in Maine.

Per the language in the proposal released by the Bangor City Council, a landlord must provide a tenant with a 60-day notice before raising the cost of the rent. The ordinance would stop application fees and restrict screening fees.

The ordinance highlights eliminating discrimination against current or prospective tenants.

Landlords would be required to give the tenant a document in plain language detailing tenancy at will and the rights and responsibilities of both parties.

The city council said the ordinance tackles the obstacles renters face when looking for housing: availability, high costs, discrimination, and lack of knowledge.

The new ordinance will be added to the current Tenant Rights Ordinance set forth by the Bangor City Council if approved.