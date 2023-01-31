Here's how to check the status of your $450 relief check in Maine

The Mills Administration said the first round of checks were mailed out Monday and should arrive later this week.

MAINE, USA — As the bitter cold heads our way for the weekend, so is some money to help people keep warm.

Governor Janet Mills said the first round of the $450 heating assistance checks are now in the mail and should arrive later this week.

An estimated 880,000 Mainers qualify for the check, according to the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services. It said all payments are expected to be mailed by the end of March.

There is nothing an individual needs to do to claim their payment, according to the governor's office.

Eligible recipients are those who filed their 2021 Maine individual income tax return by October 31, 2022, are not claimed as a dependent on another’s return, and have a Federal adjusted gross income of less than:

$100,000 if filing single or if married and filing separately;

$150,000 if filing as head of household; or

$200,000 for couples filing jointly.

"There are no delays anticipated in mailing the $450 checks," Sharon Huntley, director of communications for the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, said. "This is because those who are eligible for the payments are individuals who have already filed their 2021 tax returns and, thus, are already known and in the system."

For additional details on the energy relief check program, visit Maine.gov/energyrelief.