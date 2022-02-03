Maine education commissioner 'fills in' at schools to highlight worker shortage

Commissioner Pender Makin served lunch at Windham High School on Monday.

WINDHAM, Maine — Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin lent a gloved hand to the kitchen staff at Windham High School Monday morning, aiming to underscore a need for workers in and out of the classroom across the state.

Windham was Makin's fifth stop in three weeks, she told reporters during her visit.

She pleaded with Mainers looking for work to consider applying for a wide range of jobs.

"You don’t have to have the intimidation factor of, perhaps, standing in front of a classroom," she explained. "You could come and substitute in your school’s nutrition program, or as a bus driver if you happen to have the right licensure, or as a custodian or groundskeeper."

In addition, to help during the school year, Makin and the Maine Department of Education have asked organizations to sign up to help distribute free lunches to kids during the upcoming summer