'Zachary Project' hosts 4th annual memorial snowmobile ride

The ride is in memory of Zachary Braley who died after an overdose in 2017.

PLYMOUTH, Maine — 'Zachary Project' held its 4th Annual Memorial Snowmobile Ride. The ride honors Zachary Braley who died after losing a battle with addiction on Feb. 25, 2017, at the age of 28 years old.

"My son, he was a grandson, he was an uncle, and most of all he was the most loving person that you would ever meet," Vickey Witham, Zachary's mother, said.

Witham said Zachary loved snowmobiling and it was a big part of their winter memories growing up. Those memories are what first inspired this memorial ride four years ago.

"We always rode sleds as kids anyways so when he passed we just wanted to keep riding with all of our friends and just keep his memory alive I guess," Dalton Braley, Zachary's brother, said.



Months after Zachary's passing in 2017, Witham started the Zachary Project.

"If we could save one life then my son did not die in vain," Witham said.

She and other volunteers visit schools and work to spread addiction awareness throughout the community. Witham said she feels many people can relate to what her son was going through, dealing with depression and anxiety.



"After his father died he became the patriarch of the family and I think that was too much for him," Witham said.



Through the help of family, Witham said Zachary stopped using drugs for about a year and seemed to be on the right track. She said he had just accepted the job of his dreams. The last time she saw him was in her office on Feb. 24, 2017.



"I was so happy we were going to have dinner that night and he called and said, 'Mom I'm running late let's do it tomorrow.' 12 hours later my son was dead," Witham said.

Witham said she felt like she had failed as a mother.

"How could I not see that my child was struggling with drugs?"

Now, she spreads awareness and keeps his memory alive by holding events like Saturday's snowmobile ride.

Witham said through her work she's been able to help people on the path toward recovery, and through that process, she's also healing herself.

"I feel that I can finally hold my head high and know that I wasn't a failure, that I did the very best I could for my children," Witham said.

Witham said she holds her head high and tries to share this message to as many people as possible: don't give up.

"I just tell every mother, father, just keep trying and talk to your kids, keep them involved," Witham said.



"Don't be afraid to talk, don't be afraid to ask for help if you think that you need it,” Braley said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can contact the National Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) at 1-800-662-4357.