Church of Safe Injection opens Syringe Services Program in Lewiston

The site's opening comes the same day as a public hearing on a bill in state legislature which aims to reduce restrictions on Syringe Services Programs

MAINE, USA — Lawmakers and recovery advocates are continuing work in Maine to provide additional resources to those battling substance use disorder. On Tuesday, the Church of Safe Injection opened its first Syringe Services Program in Lewiston.

"We're just trying to keep people safe in case one day they do decide to find their way into recovery, they can do it healthily without having barriers," Kari Morissette, the Executive Director of the Church of Safe Injection, said.

The site, located at 195 Main Street, will provide safe injecting supplies to community members with substance use disorder, like as sterile syringes, alcohol pads, naloxone and referrals for HIV and Hepatitis C testing, housing case management and educational information about wound care and recovery resources.

Today the #ChurchOfSafeInjection opened its first Syringe Service Program in Lewiston. The site will provide safe injecting supplies to those battling substance use disorder like sterile syringes, naloxone and referrals for HIV and Hepatitis C testing among other pic.twitter.com/chzEFxLSgm — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) February 2, 2022

The Church of Safe Injection was founded by recovery advocate Jesse Harvey, who started by handing out clean syringes from his car to help keep drug users safe, despite it being illegal.

Harvey also helped found Journey House, which is a network of sober houses in Southern and Central Maine that allow the use of medication-assisted treatment.

Harvey himself struggled with addiction, and died of a suspected overdose in 2020. Since then, his legacy has continued on, and the Church of Safe Injection received certification from the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to operate Syringe Services Programs.

On Tuesday, Harvey's mother Catherine Nash was on hand for the opening of the site.

"This is where his vision and his dream came to fruition, and I couldn't be prouder," Nash said.

The Church of Safe Injection also plans to open Syringe Services Programs in Westbrook, Bethel, Rumford and Dixfield.

Resources for those battling addiction are not just being discussed in those communities however, it's happening in the State House too.

On Tuesday, the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee held a public hearing on LD 1909, a bill which looks to reduce restrictions on syringe service programs across the state.

"It allows registered participants to receive the care and supplies they need to help prevent life threatening diseases and lifelong illnesses," said the bill's sponsor, Rep. Genevieve McDonald, D-Stonington.

It comes the same day the Legislature's HHS Committee held a public hearing on a bill that looks to reduce restrictions for Syringe Service Programs. We'll have the latest tonight on @newscentermaine at 11 pic.twitter.com/kMowMj0NNF — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) February 2, 2022

The bill would eliminate a rule placed on these programs that requires that all syringes distributed be exchanged for used syringes. This is commonly referred to as "one-for-one" needle exchange.

If passed, these programs could distribute clean needles to all those who participate in the needle exchange program, regardless of if they present a used needle.

During Tuesday's public hearing, more than a dozen spoke in support of the bill.

Some concerns were expressed by York County Sheriff William King, including that it could lead to increased needle waste.

Portland Mayor Kate Snyder testified on behalf of the Portland City Council's Legislative Committee neither in support or opposition to the effort.

Snyder discussed the importance of increased support for those battling substance use disorder, but is also already concerned with the current level of needles being found in the city.

"Portland residents regularly encounter needles on the shoreline, in parks, on trails, and on the sidewalks," said Snyder. According to Snyder's testimony, in 2021,City staff collected a total of 10,602 needles, only about 55 percent of which were disposed of properly. The remaining 45 percent, roughly 4,750 needles, were found in public spaces.

During Tuesday's public hearing, Rep. McDonald said she plans to introduce an amendment to this bill, which would allow the Maine CDC to "limit the number of hypodermic apparatuses provided by a certified exchange through major substantive rule-making."