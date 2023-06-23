York man accused of threatening people with knife on walking path

Anthony Sowell, 24, was charged with criminal threatening, police said.

YORK, Maine — Shortly before 11:45 a.m. Friday, York police responded to a report of a man displaying a knife in the area of the Fisherman's Walk path, a release from the York Police Department said.

"Police were further advised that the male was threatening people as they walked towards him and displaying the knife in a manner to cause fear," the release stated.

Police were eventually able to contact the man in the area of St. Christopher's Catholic Church on York Street, where he was identified as 24-year-old Anthony Sowell, of York, according to the release.

Officers arrested Sowell on the scene and charged him with criminal threatening (Class D). Sowell was taken to the York County Jail, police said.