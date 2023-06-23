NH identifies its first positive test for Jamestown Canyon Virus in 2023

The batch of mosquitos that tested positive for the virus was collected in Keene on June 6.

KEENE, N.H. — New Hampshire has identified its first positive case of Jamestown Canyon Virus this year, a disease transmitted through infected mosquitos.

The batch of mosquitos that tested positive for the virus was collected in Keene on June 6, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said in a release Friday.

Known as an arboviral disease, Jamestown Canyon Virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes, according to the release.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people infected with the virus do not experience symptoms. Mild symptoms may include fever, fatigue, headache, or respiratory issues, but severe cases can include infection of the brain or "membranes around the brain and spinal cord," the website stated. Death is rare.

"Reports of JCV in humans have increased in North America over the last several years as awareness of and testing for it have increased," the release stated.

New Hampshire first reported the disease in 2013, and has since identified 19 cases of it, the NH DHHS said. Currently, there is no vaccine available to prevent the contraction of the virus. Treatment consists of supportive care, according to the release.

"This finding of the first identification of Jamestown Canyon Virus in New Hampshire serves as a reminder that when enjoying the outdoors, mosquito bite prevention is key in safely enjoying the outdoors," Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Elizabeth Talbot said in the release. "As soon as mosquitoes emerge in the spring, residents and visitors can take steps to protect their health and their family’s health, including using an effective insect repellant, wearing protective clothing, and minimizing outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active."

The NH DHHS said Keene's arboviral risk level has been increased from baseline to low.

For questions about vector-borne illnesses, you can call the NH DHHS Division of Public Health Service's Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at 603-271-4496 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.