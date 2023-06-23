x
Maine cold case | Woman found dead in Lebanon 14 years ago

The 25-year-old was last seen alive by her family in July of 2006, getting onto the back of a motorcycle, Maine State Police said.

LEBANON, Maine — Police are still trying to figure out who killed Frances Moulton.

The 25-year-old was last seen alive by her family in July of 2006, getting onto the back of a motorcycle, according to a social media post by the Maine State Police. Her family reported her missing the following September.

In June 2009, Moulton's body was found in a well in Lebanon, Maine, police said.

She often left home for months at a time and was living a transient lifestyle in the Sanford area at the time she went missing, according to police.

Officials ask anyone who may have information to call Maine State Police at 207-657-5710. People can also leave a tip through an online form.

