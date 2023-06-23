Portland city manager makes police chief recommendation

Mark Dubois needs to be confirmed by the City Council, which will vote on the appointment during its June 26 meeting, according to a release.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Manager Danielle West has selected Mark Dubois as her choice to be Portland’s next police chief, according to a release Friday from the city.

Dubois needs to be confirmed by the city council, which will vote on the appointment during its June 26 meeting, the release stated. If confirmed, he would begin in Portland on July 31 and earn $165,000 annually, according to the city.

Dubois currently serves as chief of police in Braintree, Massachusetts, a position he has held since 2019. Prior to his work in Braintree, he served as chief of police in Maynard, Massachusetts, for seven years, the release stated.

“I’m excited to have Mark join the Portland Police Department and our City leadership team,” West said in Friday's release. “Mark has demonstrated a commitment to instilling trust, spurring collaboration, and communicating and working with diverse communities. He has a deep understanding of the law and a passion for contributing to the advancement of his profession. I’d like to thank the City staff and community leaders who provided me with invaluable feedback during my decision making process.”

The city of Portland said Dubois has also worked for police departments in Sutton, Northborough, and Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. He is a reservist in the military and serves as a judge advocate, according to the release.