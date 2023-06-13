Portland's interim police chief retiring at the end of June

A spokesperson for the department said more details for a new interim chief, along with the hiring of a permanent chief, would be released in the coming weeks.

PORTLAND, Maine — The interim police chief for the state's most populated city is retiring at the end of June, according to a Portland Police Department spokesperson.

Interim Police Chief Heath Gorham has served the city's police department since 2001. He took over as acting chief when Frank Clark left the department in 2021.

Interim Chief Gorham's retirement comes two months after around two dozen neo-Nazi members from the hate group known as NSC 131 walked to Portland's City Hall and yelled racist and homophobic slurs.

City Manager Danielle West said during Monday evening's city council meeting that a criminal investigation is ongoing into the hate group's march.

Nicole Albert, a Portland attorney, was at Monday's meeting to answer councilors' questions and said the investigation could last six months or longer.

The police department was criticized for not questioning the neo-Nazi members more when they marched in April. A protest was held in response later that month.

Since the march on April 1, the city and the Cumberland County district attorney have been meeting with Gorham about how to handle the extremist organization if they return to the city.

Gorham spoke publicly for the first time about the incident, claiming his officers acted "fairly and safely" during a council meeting on April 11.

His statements came after citizens testified in the meeting for hours, many voicing their frustrations with the response and lack of accountability.

Gorham said while the department "condemn(s) the group's hateful views," officers could not see how the fight started, and the people involved refused to provide statements.

"As law enforcement officers, as we're trying put cases together, and we're working with victims, we very much take a victim-centered approach," Gorham said. "We go into it understanding that although we're going to do whatever we can to secure that conviction or those consequences for the perpetrator, it just may not happen."

His retirement comes amid the city's search for Portland's next chief of police.

The position was officially opened in February.

In an email to NEWS CENTER Maine, a Portland Police Department spokesperson said Gorham did not apply for the chief position.

"We are planning to send out a release in the coming weeks regarding his future, as well as the future leadership for the PPD," the spokesperson said in that email.