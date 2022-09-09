Portland police shuffling duties in response to uptick in crime

As of Friday, there have been five separate shootings within the past week and a half in Portland alone.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department held a presser at 2 p.m. on Friday addressing the recent uptick in crime. As of Friday, there have been five separate shootings within the past week and a half in Portland alone.

On Wednesday just after 6:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting in Deering Oaks Park. The victim of the shooting died Thursday morning at Maine Medical Center.

Two separate shootings occurred at the Riverton Housing Complex last Friday around 8 p.m. and Saturday around 3 a.m.

Police responded to a report of a man randomly shooting down Bolton Street on Sunday around 7:20 p.m.

In order to further address crime in the area and be better prepared for future incidents, Portland police have announced they will be "eliminating outside overtime details for most traffic and construction work," according to a news release issued by the Portland Police Department Friday afternoon.

Instead, police will focus more on "patrolling areas of the city where police have been responding to violent crimes," the release said.

"In order to better protect residents, we need to dedicate our resources where they are most needed,” Chief Gorham said in the release. “So while we will continue to have officers at mass gathering events and where public safety or traffic safety are concerns, the priority for our officers will be to patrol where violent incidents have occurred."

Chief Gorham says between the lack of corrections officers at the @CCSheriffsOffi1 jail and their own officers, he’s asked the state to send COs. @newscentermaine #maine — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) September 9, 2022

According to the release, Maine has seen 17 stabbings and 42 shootings in 2022 so far. The number of stabbings is a 31 percent increase compared to 2021 and the number of shootings is over double that in 2021.

This year, there have been seven shooting victims, the release said. Two of the victims died.