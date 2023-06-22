Portland names new interim police chief

Interim Police Chief Heath Gorham will retire effective July 1.

PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland named its new interim police chief and announced that current Interim Chief Heath Gorham will retire on July 1.

A news release from the city stated Interim Assistant Chief Robert Martin will serve as the new interim chief of police.

Gorham has accepted a new position as a public safety consultant with a nationally-recognized firm, city officials said.

The release stated Gorham became interim chief in November 2021, and he held the position for almost 18 months.

"My time as interim chief was not without challenges," Gorham stated in the release. "I am grateful for the dedication and professionalism of the Portland Police Department staff."

City Manager Daniel West released the following statement:

"I’m thankful to Chief Gorham for his many years of dedicated service to the city, and for his leadership as interim chief. The last few years have been extremely challenging with the pandemic and staffing vacancies, and he diligently worked to serve the members of our police department and community."

Mayor Kate Snyder said in the release:

"I am grateful to Chief Gorham for his willingness to serve as interim chief, and for his hard work and leadership during challenging times."

