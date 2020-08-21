Woman shot dead in Lewiston after alleged dispute over a baby

Police are looking for a subject in a silver or gray Chevrolet with temporary plates in connection to this shooting, the Sun Journal reports.

LEWISTON, Maine — A woman was allegedly shot and killed in Lewiston Friday around 4 p.m. in what a witness describes as a dispute over a baby, the Sun Journal reports.

According to the Sun Journal, neighbors reported hearing three to five gunshots in front of a house located at 175 Scribner Boulevard in Lewiston. Witnesses said there was a high scream from a woman after the shots.

A woman was found bleeding from two gunshot wounds, laying on the ground near the driveway when police and rescue crews arrived.

A witness said the female victim, thought to be in her 30s, was holding a baby and arguing with a man before the shooting. She was unresponsive when medics tried to revive her at the scene, the Sun Journal reports.

Witnesses said the gunman fled in a car shortly after the shots. Police are looking for a silver or gray Chevrolet with temporary plates in connection to this shooting.

The identities of the victim and suspect are not yet available.

