Maine woman shot dead in Lincoln by son, second person injured

The Maine State Police arrested Adam Groves, 44, of Lincoln and charged him with murder for his mother's Pauline Taylor's death.

LINCOLN, Maine — A Lincoln woman is dead from gunshot wounds after her son shot and killed her at her home on Transalpine Road. Another person was injured in the shooting and is being treated at a local hospital.

Police responded to a 911 call at the home around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. Initial responding officers found that there had been a shooting at the residence.

Police say Pauline Taylor, 63, died as a result of the shooting. Another person was injured and is being treated. Their identity has not yet been released.

The Maine State Police arrested her son, Adam Groves, 44, of Lincoln, and charged him with murder for Taylor's death. Groves was taken into custody without incident and has been transported to the Penobscot County jail. Groves will make his initial court appearance on Friday in Bangor at 10 a.m.

An autopsy on Taylor is expected to happen at the Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta sometime on Thursday.

As of 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Maine State Police personnel were still at the residence and plan to remain there throughout the day as they continue their investigation.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time. If anyone has information about the shooting they're asked to contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit by calling 207-973-3700 x9.