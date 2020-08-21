Bangor Police, MDEA drug busts lead to two arrests

Brian Webb and Darren Seidell were arrest in separate bust operations for trafficking fentanyl.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) joined forces to investigate reports of suspected criminal activity near the area of Odlin Road and outer Hammond Street in Bangor.

On Thursday, search warrants were served on rooms at the Ramada Inn, recovering evidence of drug crimes, which are still being processed police say.

MDEA agents had previously purchased suspected fentanyl from Brian Webb, 37, who was staying in one of the hotel rooms subject to the warrants. Webb was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, a Class A crime. Police say the offense is aggravated due to a prior drug felony conviction in Florida.

Last week, a joint surveillance team assigned to the same investigation witnessed suspicious activity and stopped a vehicle with 39-year-old Darren Seidell inside when it left the area. A search, with assistance from a Bangor Police K-9 team, revealed approximately 120 grams of suspected fentanyl, which has a retail value of $18,000.

Seidell, of Bangor, was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, a Class A crime.

Officials say the collaborative effort between the Bangor Police and MDEA will continue this investigation.