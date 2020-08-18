Kittery to revisit school resource officer position

The school committee voted to remove the position, but after pushback from the community, it's revisiting the situation.

KITTERY, Maine — Two weeks ago, the Kittery School Committee voted to do away with two school resource officer positions. On Tuesday, it's going to revisit the issue and likely take another vote.

Many people in the community, including parents, say they want to keep the school resource officers, but another group said police in the halls send a bad message, and they're standing firm.

"There is a very serious problem with policing in America and having police in an environment where students are expected to learn is very problematic," Beti Stevens said. Stevens went to Traip Academy for three years.

She still lives in Kittery, and she's part of a group that is speaking out about having an officer in the schools. So is Erika Gebo, a mom and a professor of criminology at Suffolk University in Boston.

She said resource officers, "do not reduce violent crime. They don't reduce minor infractions and they don't reduce drug use but they do increase suspensions and expulsions."

Since the initial vote to remove the officer, a big push from community members who believe the position is important.

"The support has been overwhelming," Angela Scanlon said.

She said not only is *her* group against the decision to eliminate the SRO but also how the vote happened.

"It's been very quick and rapid and with very little overall town input," Scanlon said.

Since the vote, she said she's heard from many people who had no idea it had happened.

"Because I think once you see local decisions being made without community involvement people start to get concerned," she said.

Also caught in the middle are some students who wish their voices had been heard, too.

"No one talked to us. It was just the adults that decided, and I don't think that's fair," one student said.

But not all students are in favor of the position, either. Erika Vargas says her son is in support of removing the position.

"My family and I have been very uncomfortable being out because of these signs," she said.