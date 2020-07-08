Kittery joins Maine school districts choosing to remove School Resource Officer position

The vote took place Tuesday evening during a regularly scheduled school committee hearing, according to the district's superintendent.

KITTERY, Maine — The Kittery school district is the latest in Maine to do away with its School Resource Officer position.

The decision was made Tuesday by the school committee during a regularly scheduled hearing after discussing whether to approve this year’s agreement between the police department and the district, according to the district's superintendent.

The vote was split 3-3, causing the motion to fail.

Kittery's police chief says the department is disappointed in the decision. However, he says it won't stop them from supporting or assisting the school down the road.