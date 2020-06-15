WISCASSET, Maine — A Wiscasset motorcyclist was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and operating under the influence after police said he pulled a gun multiple times during a traffic dispute Friday.

The Wiscasset Police Department said Hunter Proctor, 23, was traveling north on Bradford Road and the complainant was traveling south when they met each other. Proctor was operating a motorcycle and alleges the complainant’s vehicle came into his lane of travel.

According to police, Proctor turned around and caught up to the complainant’s vehicle and pointed a handgun at the complainant’s vehicle and its occupants.

The complainant continued to the Wiscasset Clipper Mart. Police said Proctor followed them to the Clipper Mart, approached the complainant’s vehicle, and a verbal altercation between the parties occurred. The complainant said Proctor then pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the complainant and his passenger.

The complainant reported the incident Wiscasset Police and provided a detailed description of the subject and his motorcycle.

Officer Nathan Willhoite spotted a rider and motorcycle matching the description a short time later on Bradford Rd. and conduct a traffic stop. According to police, the operator was identified as Proctor and was found to be carrying a firearm in his front waistband.

Following the investigation Proctor was taken into custody without incident and was transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail.

Anyone who may have witnessed and have information about the incident on Bradford Rd. and/or the Clipper Mart is asked to contact the Wiscasset Police Department at (207) 882-8203.

