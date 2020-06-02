WISCASSET, Maine — A Wiscasset man faces seven charges stemming from a domestic incident Wednesday night.

Wiscasset police said they received a 911 hang up call around 6 p.m. and, upon arrival at the residence, found a door to the home had been forcibly opened. Officers said they could hear multiple voices inside that seemed to be distressed.

Two officers entered the home and followed the sound of a female voice to an upstairs bedroom. There they found Miles Brewer, 39, barricaded in a bedroom with his ex-girlfriend and her two children. Officers said they forced entry into the bedroom and arrested Brewer.

Upon investigation, it was alleged that Brewer had gone to the home, forced his way inside, and assaulted his ex-girlfriend. Police said her teenage son quickly came to her defense and was also assaulted by Brewer. The teenager was able to grab a stun gun and use it against Brewer while his teenage sister called 911.

Brewer is now charged with domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, aggravated assault, criminal threatening, burglary, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, and operating while under the influence.

He was transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail, where he is awaiting arraignment.

