WISCASSET, Maine — A 71-year-old Edgecomb man died Wednesday morning in a two-car crash on Bath Road in Wiscasset.

Thomas Sikes was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma northbound on Bath Road when his vehicle and a southbound 2007 Dodge Caliber struck head-on at a about 11 a.m., the Wiscasset Police Department said in a release.

Laughlynn Bragg of Wiscasset, the driver of the Caliber, was taken to Mid Coast Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash.

Bath Road was closed for approximately three hours as the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office and Maine State Police reconstructed the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and police ask anyone who may have witnessed it to call them at 882-8203.

The Wiscasset Police Department was assisted at the scene by Wiscasset EMS and fire.

