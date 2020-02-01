WISCASSET, Maine — A Wiscasset man was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 29, after an incident at Lil Village Bistro that same night.

According to Wiscasset police, Jason Ladd, 35, created a disturbance and refused to leave the restaurant.

Police said employees told them Ladd became upset and threatened to kill one of the employees, after he was refused service at the bar because he was visibly intoxicated.

Police said Ladd fled when officers arrived at the restaurant. He was caught after a brief foot chase.

Ladd is now charged with criminal trespass, terrorizing, violation of conditions of release, and refusing to submit to arrest/detention.

