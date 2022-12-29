Waterville man indicted for attempted murder

Maurice A. Watkins-Cundiff, 30, faces an eight-count indictment in connection with a domestic dispute in April.

WATERVILLE, Maine — A Waterville man has been indicted for attempted murder in connection with a domestic disturbance in April.

A Kennebec County grand jury handed up an eight-count indictment charging Maurice A. Watkins-Cundiff, 30, with attempted murder, attempted elevated aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, aggravated criminal mischief, and criminal operating under the influence.

Watkins-Cundiff was arrested April 10, 2022, after firing multiple shots at a family member as they were attempting to leave in a car, Waterville police said at the time. The bullets reportedly hit the car, and Watkins-Cundiff was arrested as he attempted to follow the person.

The severity of the charges was elevated because of previous convictions in Massachusetts of violation of an abuse prevention order and for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.