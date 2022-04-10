Waterville man arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder after domestic incident

WATERVILLE, Maine — A man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after allegedly firing multiple gunshots at an unnamed person during a domestic dispute in Waterville early Sunday morning, according to police.
In a press release, Waterville Deputy Chief of Police William L Bonney said, 29-year-old Maurice Watkins-Cundiff, of Waterville, fired multiple shots at the person that was involved in the domestic dispute while they were trying to get into a car and leave the area of Pleasant Street around 1:40 a.m.
Bonney said multiple bullets hit the car of the unnamed person as they tried to drive away.
Watkins-Cundiff tried to follow his victim but was stopped and arrested by police while driving his sports car with no lights on, according to Bonney.
“This was an incredibly dangerous situation that was brought to a successful conclusion – with no injuries to any party – due to a quick and professional response by the Waterville Police Department Patrol Division," Deputy Chief Bonney said in the release.