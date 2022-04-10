Waterville man arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder after domestic incident

29-year-old Maurice Watkins-Cundiff, of Waterville, was taken into custody early Sunday morning after police responded to reports of gunshots being fired.

WATERVILLE, Maine — A man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after allegedly firing multiple gunshots at an unnamed person during a domestic dispute in Waterville early Sunday morning, according to police.

In a press release, Waterville Deputy Chief of Police William L Bonney said, 29-year-old Maurice Watkins-Cundiff, of Waterville, fired multiple shots at the person that was involved in the domestic dispute while they were trying to get into a car and leave the area of Pleasant Street around 1:40 a.m.

Bonney said multiple bullets hit the car of the unnamed person as they tried to drive away.

Watkins-Cundiff tried to follow his victim but was stopped and arrested by police while driving his sports car with no lights on, according to Bonney.