Deputies: Six arrested after robbery, assault in China, Maine

Five of the six arrested were from New York, according to the release.

CHINA, Maine — Six people were arrested after a robbery in China, Maine on Wednesday morning, deputies say.

A news release from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office stated the robbery took place at 123 Alder Park Rd.

Deputies identified six suspects who were accused of entering a home, assaulting the homeowner, and taking items from the residence. Those items included a chainsaw, a space heater, an amplifier, and firearms, according to deputies.

The suspects were identified as:

Michael Seegars, 24, of Oakland, Maine

Joshua Baez, 21, of Manhattan, New York

Carlik Hillcross, 22, of Manhattan, New York

Geneesha Boone, 20, of Manhattan, New York

Avyion Melandez, 18, of New York City

Kimora Wright, 18, of Brooklyn, New York

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.