Deputies: Six arrested after robbery, assault in China, Maine

Five of the six arrested were from New York, according to the release.
CHINA, Maine — Six people were arrested after a robbery in China, Maine on Wednesday morning, deputies say. 

A news release from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office stated the robbery took place at 123 Alder Park Rd. 

Deputies identified six suspects who were accused of entering a home, assaulting the homeowner, and taking items from the residence. Those items included a chainsaw, a space heater, an amplifier, and firearms, according to deputies. 

The suspects were identified as: 

  • Michael Seegars, 24, of Oakland, Maine
  • Joshua Baez, 21, of Manhattan, New York
  • Carlik Hillcross, 22, of Manhattan, New York
  • Geneesha Boone, 20, of Manhattan, New York
  • Avyion Melandez, 18, of New York City
  • Kimora Wright, 18, of Brooklyn, New York

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release. 

