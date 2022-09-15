Deputies: Six arrested after robbery, assault in China, Maine

CHINA, Maine — Six people were arrested after a robbery in China, Maine on Wednesday morning, deputies say.
A news release from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office stated the robbery took place at 123 Alder Park Rd.
Deputies identified six suspects who were accused of entering a home, assaulting the homeowner, and taking items from the residence. Those items included a chainsaw, a space heater, an amplifier, and firearms, according to deputies.
The suspects were identified as:
- Michael Seegars, 24, of Oakland, Maine
- Joshua Baez, 21, of Manhattan, New York
- Carlik Hillcross, 22, of Manhattan, New York
- Geneesha Boone, 20, of Manhattan, New York
- Avyion Melandez, 18, of New York City
- Kimora Wright, 18, of Brooklyn, New York
The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.