Police respond to a reported armed robbery at Waterville Goodwill Saturday morning

Waterville Police say a male suspect was reportedly armed with a firearm when he demanded cash from the clerk. Police are still searching for the suspect.
Credit: Waterville Police Department

WATERVILLE, Maine — A man reportedly robbed the Goodwill store in Waterville with a firearm Saturday morning, according to police.

A release from the Waterville Police Department said officers responded to the call of a reported armed robbery at Goodwill Industries located at 10 West Concourse around 11:35 a.m.

The release states the male suspect displayed the alleged firearm to the clerk and demanded cash.

 He is believed to have left by foot traveling south toward Spring Street.

Credit: Waterville Police Department

Multiple agencies are assisting Waterville police with the search for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, thin build, and wearing dark clothing.

Police say he was wearing a black shirt with a small white emblem on the left breast, black pants, a navy blue Boston Redsox hat with the word 'Champs' black sneakers, white work gloves with black pals, and a light blue surgical mask.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Waterville Police Department at 207-680-4708.

