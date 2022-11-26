Police respond to a reported armed robbery at Waterville Goodwill Saturday morning

Waterville Police say a male suspect was reportedly armed with a firearm when he demanded cash from the clerk. Police are still searching for the suspect.

WATERVILLE, Maine — A man reportedly robbed the Goodwill store in Waterville with a firearm Saturday morning, according to police.

A release from the Waterville Police Department said officers responded to the call of a reported armed robbery at Goodwill Industries located at 10 West Concourse around 11:35 a.m.

The release states the male suspect displayed the alleged firearm to the clerk and demanded cash.

He is believed to have left by foot traveling south toward Spring Street.

Multiple agencies are assisting Waterville police with the search for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, thin build, and wearing dark clothing.

Police say he was wearing a black shirt with a small white emblem on the left breast, black pants, a navy blue Boston Redsox hat with the word 'Champs' black sneakers, white work gloves with black pals, and a light blue surgical mask.