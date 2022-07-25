Driver arrested following crash at Raymond beach that injured two

Two woman were injured, one seriously, when they were hit Sunday evening by an SUV driven by an El Salvadoran man allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

RAYMOND, Maine — Two women were injured and the driver of an SUV was arrested following a crash Sunday evening at Tassel Top Beach.

Jose Gomez, 31, of El Salvador, was charged with reckless conduct and operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury, according to a release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and emergency personnel were called to the Raymond beach at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday for a report that a motor vehicle had hit a pedestrian on the Tassel Top Road access road.

Officials said Gomez was driving a 2008 GMC Acadia down a hill on a paved part of the access road when he hit the two women as they walked in the roadway.

According to the release, Gomez continued down the hill, driving over one of the women.

Christina Amoroso, 42, of Windham was taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries. Megan Anderson, 21, of Sebring, Florida, was taken to MMC with minor injuries.

Amoroso was listed in fair condition Monday morning. Anderson's condition was not available.