Lewiston man charged with OUI after crashing UPS truck in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A Lewiston man is facing several charges after police said he crashed a UPS truck on Route 1 in Brunswick Wednesday.

John O’Brion, 32, has been charged with operating under the influence, driving to endanger, and criminal mischief.

O’Brion was transported to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he had a passenger with him at the time of the crash, but the passenger was not injured.

The Brunswick Police Department and Brunswick Fire Department responded to the crash on Route 1 southbound, near Cooks Corner, just after 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials said a 2008 Freightliner UPS delivery truck was found on the river side of the walking path commonly heavily used for pedestrian traffic, which runs parallel to the highway. Police said the driver had struck/jumped the guardrail on the side of Route 1, then crashed through the fences on either side of the walking path before coming to rest.

No pedestrians were injured.

The UPS truck was empty at the time of the crash and is believed to be totaled, according to police. Crews remained on scene for two hours while a heavy wrecker removed the truck.