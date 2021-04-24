Police investigate three-car crash on Maine Turnpike

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash from Friday night.
Police responded to the crash just after 10:30 Friday night on the Maine Turnpike in Scarborough.
The investigation revealed the crash was caused by one vehicle, as it passed another at a high rate of speed, crashed into a guardrail, and was disabled in the middle of the highway.
Two other vehicles then crashed into the disabled vehicle. There were no injuries reported at the scene.
While investigating the crash, Troopers arrested Peter Bolster, 27-years-old of Saco, for Operating Under the Influence after he nearly collided with the vehicles involved in the crash.