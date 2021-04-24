Police investigate three-car crash on Maine Turnpike

One person was arrested for Operating Under the Influence after nearly crashing into the first cars involved in the crash.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash from Friday night.

Police responded to the crash just after 10:30 Friday night on the Maine Turnpike in Scarborough.

The investigation revealed the crash was caused by one vehicle, as it passed another at a high rate of speed, crashed into a guardrail, and was disabled in the middle of the highway.

Two other vehicles then crashed into the disabled vehicle. There were no injuries reported at the scene.