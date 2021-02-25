Sabattus man held without bail after allegedly fleeing scene of a Brunswick crash that injured two

Jason Curran, 37, faces charges including operating under the influence, operating after revocation, and aggravated criminal mischief

BATH, Maine — A Sabattus man is being held without bail in Cumberland County Jail Thursday morning after police say he fled the scene of a Brunswick crash that injured a West Bath couple.

Jason Curran, 37, is charged with operating under the influence, operating after revocation, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, violating conditions of release, and aggravated criminal mischief, Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart said.

Brunswick police and firefighters were called just after 7 p.m. Wednesday to a head-on crash on Bath Road near Sawyer Park.

The operator of one of the vehicles, Nathan Fowler, 44, of West Bath, told officers that the driver of the other vehicle, later identified as Curran, had fled on foot.

Fowler told police he followed Curran on foot as he ran into West Bath, Stewart said.

Curran was later arrested by Brunswick police just over the town line in West Bath.

Stewart said an investigation determined Curran was driving a 2020 Jeep and veered into the opposite lane, crashing head-on with Fowler's 2012 Dodge pickup truck.

Police said Fowler attempted to avoid the crash by swerving onto the shoulder, and that following the crash his truck struck a utility pole, causing the pole to crack in half.

Fowler and his wife, Heidi Fowler, also of West Bath, were taken to Mid Coast Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Stewart said.

Curran was taken to Mid Coast Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and then arrested and taken to Cumberland County Jail, where he was held without bail.