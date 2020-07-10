Suspects considered armed and dangerous at-large in Maine after high-speed chase

Two men from Connecticut evaded police Tuesday night in a high-speed chase through Waterville that ended in Richmond. The men are considered at armed dangerous.

RICHMOND, Maine — Maine police agencies are searching for two men, who they say are considered armed and dangerous, after evading police Tuesday in a high-speed chase in Waterville.

Police are searching for Christopher Terenc Farrow (also known as "Young"), 32, of Conn., who is described as a black male, 5’11 200lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes; and Dayshawn Middleton (also known as "Day Day" or "Christopher Jones"), 29, Waterbury, Conn., who is described as a black male, 6’5”, 150lbs, brown eyes black hair.

Police say there may be a young-looking female with them: Hailey Goeltz, 26, also of Conn. She is described as 5’7” with green eyes. Police have no information on her weight, race, or hair color.

Police say the pursuit began Tuesday in Waterville after Waterville police officers attempted to stop a vehicle they believed a man wanted on robbery charges from Connecticut was in. When the vehicle failed to stop, the chase began, moving through Waterville to Clinton and then to Augusta, where Maine State Police Troopers became involved.

Police were not able to clarify what time the pursuit began Tuesday.

Maine State Police say several attempts were made to deploy spike strips in an effort to end the pursuit, however, due to the high speeds that topped 100 mph, no officers were able to get ahead of the chase.

At times, the suspect vehicle was operating in the wrong lane of travel, forcing other cars off the roadway. As the vehicle continued south on from I-95 onto I-295, it abruptly exited in Richmond onto Route 197 then made a turn onto Route 201 north, where Trooper Tyler Harrington had an opportunity to apply the PIT maneuver.

Police say both the suspect vehicle and the State Police cruiser exited the roadway and came to stop off the road. The suspects fled on foot into a field and wooded area.

A K9 track was started in an attempt to locate the suspect, but was not successful.

Harrington was transported from the scene via ambulance for concussion symptoms; he was treated and later released from Maine General Medical Center.

Waterville Police are the lead agency on the criminal investigation that lead to the original traffic stop. The suspects remain at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, police ask that people call 911 or 207-624-7076 extension 9.