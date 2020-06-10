Lincolnville man charged in murder of his sister, her husband

Glenn Brown of Lincolnville allegedly shot and killed his sister Tina Bowden and her husband Richard Bowden in their Waldo home Monday.

WALDO, Maine — State Police arrested and charged a 64-year-old Lincolnville man Monday with murder in connection to the deaths of his sister and her husband.

Glenn Brown is charged with the murder of 64-year-old Richard Bowden and 64-year-old Tina Bowden. The State Medical Examiner’s office said the Bowden’s died from gunshot wounds.

Glenn Brown walked into the Belfast Police Department to report the shooting. The Belfast Police Department and the Waldo County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Bowden’s home on Bonne Terre Road in Waldo. Medical personnel arrived at the residence and transported Richard Bowden to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast where he died, police said. Tina Bowden was found deceased at the residence.

Brown was taken to the Waldo County Jail.

State police detectives and evidence response team members worked through the evening at the Bowden’s residence and conducted interviews. Detectives will continue this work throughout the week.

Brown will make his first appearance in Waldo County Superior court on Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.