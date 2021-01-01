Suspect sought in string of thefts in Harrison

The man is believed to be traveling in a stolen red 2008 GMC Sierra.

HARRISON, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a male suspect in a string of thefts in Harrison. The man is believed to be traveling in a stolen truck.

Just before 5 a.m. Friday, a homeowner on Plains Road in Harrison reported that a man had attempted to take his ATV out of his garage. The homeowner confronted the man and said the man fled on foot.

Cumberland County deputies responded to the area and a Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit was deployed to attempt to track the suspect.

Around 7 a.m., a homeowner on Bolsters Mills Road reported a man had attempted to steal a generator from his yard. A short time later, another homeowner reported the theft of his red 2008 GMC Sierra pickup truck. Around this same time, the clerk at Bolsters Mills Country Store (just over the county line in Otisfield) reported a man came into the store, stole an item, and left in the stolen truck on Jess Mill Road in Otisfield.

A deputy later located the truck in Harrison and said the suspect failed to stop when signaled. The pursuit was terminated near the intersection of Maple Ridge Road and Edes Falls Road. The deputy said the stolen truck continued toward Naples.

The stolen truck is described as a red 2008 GMC Sierra bearing Maine passenger car registration 1555VU. It has a toolbox in the back.