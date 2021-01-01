Car theft from Portland Jetport parking lot leads to high-speed chase

Portland police say car thefts happened a lot last year, so the jetport upped security and it stopped. Now, police say the cars are being stolen once again.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department confirmed that a car was stolen from one of the lots at the Portland Jetport on Friday.

One of the employees noticed the car was being stolen and called it in. Westbrook police officers saw the car and followed it on a high-speed chase, which ended back at the jetport. There the car was dumped and the suspect fled on foot. The suspect's whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Portland police said this seems to be a series of stolen cars from the jetport. They said it happened a lot last year, so the jetport upped security and it stopped. Police said the security has since decreased and now the cars are being stolen once again.